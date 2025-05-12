'Suits' star Rick Hoffman talks about Louis Litt's return in 'Suits LA'

Rick Hoffman coudn’t contain his excitement when he got the call to reprise his role as Louis Litt for Suits: LA.

The actor, who made a guest appearance in the hit legal drama Suits sequal, laid bare his true feelings at the moment show creator Aaron Korsch asked him to come on board.

"When I got the call, I was naturally excited and surprised and thrilled to say yes. We have always discussed working together to some degree of something 'Louis-y,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "We just didn’t know ultimately how, so this was a great excuse."

Hoffman returned to the Suits universe after the show's unexpected resurgence in popularity during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Though he and Korsh had casually discussed working together again, nothing was planned until Suits: LA began development.

In the spin-off, Louis appears in an anger management class, where he opens up about his happy family life and running his own law firm.

"I was excited because it fit like a glove," the 54-year-old actor says of his role. "Louis, anger management. It’s like chocolate and peanut butter — it just makes perfect sense; it does not feel inorganic."

Hoffman shared how the role felt like a natural fit, blending comedy with emotional depth and expressed gratitude for a memorable experience.