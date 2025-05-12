‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin pens special tribute for wife-to-be

Macaulay Culkin honoured Brenda Song, his long-time partner and the mother of his sons, with a special tribute on a day that holds a lot of significance.

The Home Alone star penned a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day to praise Song, with whom he got engaged in 2022, for everything she does for their family.

"Happy Mother’s Day to not just the best boy-mom, but the best mother I could ever ask for our men," appreciating the role she plays in raising their two kids: Carson and his older brother Dakota, named after Macaulay’s late sister.

"You love and are loved in a way that I can’t quantify with words. Alpha and omega; beginning to end. You are the greatest," he wrote in the caption of two pictures. "Everything you do, from the serious to the goofy, you do it. You do it all."

Macaulay, 44, raved over her abilities to manage everything from text chains to coordinating the schools. "I love you so much. Thank you… For OUR everything," he wrote before wrapping up the note with his signature comedic style.

He posted an adorable picture of Song playfully posing in the swimming pool wearing red swimwear and, most notably, blue shark glasses.