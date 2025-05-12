Justin Bieber pays tribute to wife Hailey on Mother’s Day

Justin Bieber celebrates Hailey’s first Mother’s Day with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber honoured his wife Hailey Bieber on Mother’s Day as she marked her first with son Jack Blues Bieber.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of his wife on Stories, planting a kiss on their 8-month-old baby’s foot.

The Baby hitmaker wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day” on the sweet picture of the duo.

Later in the day Justin shared another post on the social media app, celebrating his wife as he wrote, “Best mommy day gurlie.”

The Grammy winner pictured his wife in candid poses as they hung out together with their baby, watching a hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Florida Panthers.

This comes after the Rhode founder herself shared some adorable snaps of her with baby Jack, including a throwback to when she was expecting him.

“i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,” Hailey wrote in the caption.

Praising her daughter-in-law, Justin’s mom Pattie Mallete commented, “Happy Mother’s Day Hailey!! You’re an amazing mom. So grateful for you. Love you.”

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son in August 2024.