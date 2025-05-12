Jackie Chan points out one thing missing in Hollywood CGI stunts

Jackie Chan criticises Hollywood for excessive CGI stunts

Jackie Chan criticised Hollywood for its excessive use of CGI in films, citing that it doesn't reflect real danger like it is supposed to.

The Rush Hour star, who is well known for performing thrilling and dangerous stunts throughout his career, said that stunt work isn’t how it used to be.

In an interview with the Haute Living, the Drunken Master actor explained that the before CGI tricks they just had to perform their best.

"In the old days, the only [choice we had] was to be there and jump, that’s it," he said. "Today with computers, actors can do anything, but there’s always a sense of reality that you feel is missing."

Chan was of the view that using technology to enhance the stunt work has diminished its impact in the scenes.

"It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred and the audience is numb [to it]," he said.

However, Chan went on to say that he doesn’t encourage anyone to "risk their lives" by doing actual stunts, as they are really "too dangerous."

Explaining how he still manages to perform stunts at 71 years old, Chan said, "To be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."

He added that it wouldn’t change "until the day I retire," which, he noted to be "never."

Chan’s upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends is slated to release on May 30. He will be reprising his role of Mr Han from the 2010 Karate Kid remake.