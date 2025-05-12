James Middleton reveals sad truth about Kate's difficult journey with William

James Middleton made a heartbreaking admission about her sister, Princess Kate's difficult phase of life with Prince William.

In conversation with the Times, the father-of-one gave a rare insight into the 'challenging' time faced by the Waleses and Middletons following Kate's cancer diagnosis.

He said, "For her and her family it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family it was a challenging time, but I think it’s about communication and it's about offering support and help where you can."

James emphasized that it is heartwarming to support your family during health issues, which is exactly what William did for his beloved wife.

"Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn't necessarily have to be on your terms and it shouldn't be on your terms," stated Kate's brother.

It is important to note that Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, leaving her fans devastated.

After undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the future revealed in January 2025 that she is in remission from cancer following a gradual return to royal duties.

During the Princess of Wales' cancer treatment, Prince William stood beside her in what he described as the 'brutal' journey of their life.