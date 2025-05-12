Prince William takes 'clever' step to mentor future King George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest tactful move has been lauded which aimed to mentor their firstborn and the second in line to the throne Prince George.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales introduced the future King to the veterans at a tea party hosted to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

In several photos and videos, George was seen interacting with the war heroes and attentively listening to their brave stories.

Now, royal commentator Jennie Bond said that William took a 'clever' step by gradually introducing the young royal to such significant events in order to mentor him.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I think they had prepared him to sit down with some of the veterans, and he looked genuinely interested and concerned to hear their stories of the war."

The royal expert added, "The VE Day commemorations may be the only opportunity George will ever have of speaking to men and women who served their King and country during the war."

Jennie believes that when George becomes Chief of the Armed Forces, he will recall this meaningful meeting with veterans and be "glad that he had the chance to meet some of the few remaining veterans."

She stated, "It was noticeable that William sometimes put George first and foremost, letting him sit with veterans while he hovered behind. That was a clever and reassuring way for William to mentor his son."