Tom Cruise makes sweet gesture for Ana de Armas amid romance rumours

Tom Cruise is not shy to make extravagant gestures for his rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas as he reportedly spent a huge sum just to drop her off at the airport.
The 62-year-old Hollywood star took Ana to the airport in London via his private helicopter for her flight to New York City after the two were spotted together in the city.
The short air trip reportedly cost Tom £8,662 but it held no importance against his new lady love, who he flew to London in his private helicopter just a few days ago.
The Top Gun actor and the Deep Waters star attended his friend David Beckham’s birthday party together and were later spotted walking through a park in London.
Following the grand gesture, an insider told The Sun, “Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn’t think twice about the bill. He’s a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash then so be it.”
Although a source claimed earlier that the two appear to be friends and Tom has approached Ana to be his leading lady in an upcoming film, recent outings seem to suggest something different.
