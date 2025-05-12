 
Kourtney Kardashian takes ‘pleasure’ in doing one thing for Travis Barker

By Web Desk
May 12, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian takes ‘pleasure’ in doing one thing for Travis Barker

Travis Barker made sure to make his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, feel loved up on a significant day by appreciating her efforts in managing their blended families.

Ringing in the celebrations of Mother’s Day, the drummer for the rock band Blink-182 took to his Instagram grid to honour The Kardashians star with a heartfelt post on Sunday, May 11.

"Happy Mother’s Day @kourtneykardash," he wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring their family photos. "Thank you for being such a great Mom and taking such good care of our family. We love you so much [red heart emoji]."

The Poosh founder responded to her husband’s post with a comment expressing how she takes pride in looking after the Kardashian-Barker clan. "[teary eyes and red heart emoji] It is my purpose and my pleasure," she wrote.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together, one-and-a-half-year-old son Rocky, in November 2023.

In addition, the 49-year-old musician shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from Moakler's previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 12, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.