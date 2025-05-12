Kourtney Kardashian takes ‘pleasure’ in doing one thing for Travis Barker

Travis Barker made sure to make his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, feel loved up on a significant day by appreciating her efforts in managing their blended families.

Ringing in the celebrations of Mother’s Day, the drummer for the rock band Blink-182 took to his Instagram grid to honour The Kardashians star with a heartfelt post on Sunday, May 11.

"Happy Mother’s Day @kourtneykardash," he wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring their family photos. "Thank you for being such a great Mom and taking such good care of our family. We love you so much [red heart emoji]."

The Poosh founder responded to her husband’s post with a comment expressing how she takes pride in looking after the Kardashian-Barker clan. "[teary eyes and red heart emoji] It is my purpose and my pleasure," she wrote.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together, one-and-a-half-year-old son Rocky, in November 2023.

In addition, the 49-year-old musician shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from Moakler's previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 12, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.