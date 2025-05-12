Taylor Swift drops biggest 'Reputation (TV)' hint yet: release date cracked

Taylor Swift sends fans wild with 'Reputation (TV)' clue after breaking cover with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift sent fans in frenzy with a huge Easter Egg about the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release date.

The 35-year-old pop superstar broke her ongoing silence – once and for all, after she made headlines for her first appearance with beau Travis Kelce in a long time, and later dropped the biggest hint yet for her upcoming release.

The 14-time-Grammy winner made telling changes to her official website, which now spell AMAs, and sent fans in a decoding spree.

Several eagle-eyed Swifties theorized about a potential announcement at the AMAs which are scheduled for May 26th.

Taking social media by storm, a fan account announced, “Taylor Swift’s official website now spells out AMAs!’” and another exclaimed, “She’s ready I think.”

Following the post, many fans deciphered further clues into the potential release date for the much-anticipated Reputation re-release, claiming that “AMAs are May 26th…,” which makes “5+2+6 = 13!!!!!!!!!,” referring to Swift’s favourite number which has been relevant in her releases from the past.

This comes after the Eras Tour performer recently renewed her license for the trademark of her unreleased album titles, the debut album and Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The recent outing with Kelce after a long silence away from the spotlight further fuels the rumours of Swift re-recording her album while she was under cover.