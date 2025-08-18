Pete Davidson feels ‘bad’ for pregnant GF Elsie Hewitt, Here’s why

Pete Davidson addresses Elsie Hewitt's pregnancy with fame

Pete Davidson is opening up about how fame has affected his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt’s pregnancy journey, admitting he feels “guilty” for putting her in the spotlight during what should be a private and special time.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club podcast, the comedian confessed, “I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s–t. Anything we do or she does now is gonna be a thing.”

Davidson explained that both he and Hewitt prefer to live quietly, but his public image has made that nearly impossible.

The 31-year-old said what weighs on him most is how this attention impacts Hewitt.

“I feel really bad because … she’s a very private person and she’s the one going through it. She’s the one doing all the work,” he shared.

He went on to say, “It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience,” while making it clear that Hewitt has never complained or made him feel guilty herself.

Still, the Saturday Night Live alum can’t shake the feeling that he’s taking something away from her.

“I feel so guilty and horrible that in any way, shape, or form … I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy,” he said.

Despite his worries, Davidson added that Hewitt has always been understanding.

“Luckily, she loves me and knows what comes with me, and we’ve talked about it before we were fully in a relationship, but I really feel s–tty for her in that aspect.”

The comedian also revealed that Hewitt had hoped to keep their pregnancy news private for longer, but they eventually felt forced to share it.

“She didn’t want to post” the announcement in July, Davidson explained, noting that they “were not given a choice.”

Hewitt eventually confirmed the news herself on Instagram with a lighthearted caption: “welp now everyone knows we had s*x.”

While the couple prepares for their first child together, those close to Davidson say he is embracing fatherhood with excitement.

“Pete is so excited for this next chapter,” an insider previously told Page Six, adding that his family is equally thrilled about welcoming a new baby into the fold.