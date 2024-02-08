Prince William issues first statement on King Charles, Kate Middleton

Prince William is grateful to all the well-wishers who sent the royal family their love amid health scares of father King Charles and Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales had resumed his royal engagements on Wednesday, as he gave a speech at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.

The royal addressed his father’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s health condition for the first time in his speech.

“Good evening, everyone. Thank you all for being here tonight,” he began. “And thank you to all those whose hard work has made this evening possible.”

William continued, “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.”

Keeping the mood light, Prince William quipped, "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So, I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!"

The Princess of Wales was not in attendance as she is still recuperating from her “planned abdominal surgery.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is resting in Sandringham, after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, that the king was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” shortly after being treated for an enlarged prostate.