Something brewing between Taylor Swift and Ellen Pompeo?

Ellen Pompeo, Taylor Swift ready to collaborate for a new project

Taylor Swift is ready to extend a hand of friendship to Ellen Pompeo.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Grey’s Anatomy star “adores” the Cruel Summer singer and the “feeling is mutual”.

“They’re obviously very far apart in age and have very different lifestyles, but that has never gotten in the way of a friendship for Taylor before,” explained an insider.

Despite the age differences between Taylor and Ellen, the source noted that the singer has no issue and she even “values the wisdom of her older friends just as much as the energy of her younger ones”.

“Just look how close she is to Hugh Jackman — that just goes to show that age isn’t really something Taylor pays much mind to,” said an insider.

The source pointed out that if Taylor “likes someone and clicks with them,” she would like to have them in her circle.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor and Ellen also collaborated for Bad Blood music video, which was released in 2015.

“There’s a huge mutual respect between them and the next time Taylor is in LA they’re planning to meet up,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned that Ellen likely won’t be coming out partying with Taylor and her gang.

However, the source dished that the dinner dates with her husband Chris Ivery and Travis Kelce “certainly seem plausible”.

“Ellen’s got so much experience in Hollywood and has really broken down barriers,” stated an insider.

Therefore, the source added, “Taylor will want to pick Ellen’s brain on that, and who knows? They may end up producing something together.”