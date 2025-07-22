Denise Richards says Aaron Phypers still harasses her amid divorce

Denise Richards accuses ex Aaron Phypers of still harassing her

Denise Richards has made serious new accusations against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers as their divorce continues to grow more contentious.

Through her attorney, Richards claims that not only was she repeatedly abused during their marriage, but that the harassment has continued even after she was granted a temporary restraining order.

According to her lawyer Brett Berman, “In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties’ marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole.”

He added that these actions have been deeply upsetting, saying, “These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace.”

Berman also noted that Phypers had been previously warned in writing not to share any content from the allegedly stolen devices, but he has gone ahead regardless.

Richards, through her legal team, made it clear she has no plans to publicly respond to Phypers’ claims and instead intends to address everything in court.

“Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court,” Berman stated.

These comments come just a day after Phypers sent a lengthy message to Richards’ friends and family, calling for what he described as an immediate intervention.

In the message, he wrote, “This is the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write. I just [got] some of my contacts back, after being without my cell phone since the 4th of July.”

According to Us Weekly, the letter was sent via both text and email around 10:00 a.m. on July 20.

A source close to the couple told the outlet that the message seemed like “a frantic cry to help a loved one,” emphasizing that “it is all about Denise now.”

In that letter, Phypers also denied all allegations that he had been physically or verbally abusive during their relationship.