Tom Sandoval makes risky move amid lawsuit with Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is seemingly turning a new chapter in his love life as he welcomed new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson into his embattled home.

Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Ariana Madix, share a Los Angeles house that they bought together in 2019 and renovated in 2021.

Read More: Tom Sandoval ‘planned out’ Scandoval to save show ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Though the two officially called it quits in March 2023, the pair had been at odds about what would happen to their shared home. Madix sued her philandering ex-boyfriend over the $2million Los Angeles area home, as they do not see eye-to-eye on how to split up the property.

Ands while his ex is away starring in the Broadway show, Chicago, in New York, Sandoval invited his girlfriend over, and welcomed with a lavish pink and red rose bouquet.

Previously, Madix had warned Sandoval about calling the cops if he threw his own birthday party at their shared home. It remains to be seen how she reacts to his new girlfriend sneaking into their house.

Last week, the reality star hinted at the new romance with Robinson, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio in early 2016, after he shared some PDA filled posts with her.

Read More: Tom Sandoval sparks new romance first time since Scandoval

In an Instagram Story by Sandoval, he gets a peck on the cheek from the 31-year-old model.

Last year, Scandoval made headlines after Madix caught Sandoval cheating on her with their VPR co-costar Raquen Leviss.