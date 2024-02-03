Tom Sandoval sparks new romance first time since Scandoval

Tom Sandoval is not holding himself back on the romance following the headline-making drama of Scandoval last year.

The reality star, 41, is seemingly getting close to model Victoria Lee Robinson as the two were seen getting cosy at a party.

A source told People Magazine that the two have been “hanging out and enjoying their time together.”

In an Instagram Story shared by Sandoval on Wednesday, the TomTom co-owner filmed himself dancing with a group of women including Robinson, 31.

When Sandoval walks over to Robinson, she perches up and drapes her arms around Sandoval’s neck and plants a kiss on his cheek.

Robinson also uploaded a photo of the two of them cuddling close inside the venue via her private Instagram account. Sandoval reposted the image onto his Instagram Story page.

The model, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in early 2016, have not addressed her relationship status any further. Neither did the Vanderpump Rules reality star make any comments on it.

However, if there is a romance brewing, this would be the first one after the bombshell Scandoval unfolded last year in March.

After dating VPR costar Ariana Madix for nearly a decade, Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss was laid bare.

Since then, Sandoval has promised that he will not try to hurt anyone again like he did to Madix.