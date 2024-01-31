Tom Sandoval ‘regrets’ cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss ‘hardcore’

Tom Sandoval is actively working to be better and make amends after he screwed up with the Scandoval drama.

Sandoval and his pal and Vanderpump Rules costar appeared on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast on Tuesday.

During the episode, Sandoval shared the lessons he learned from the affair the made headlines since March last year and how he regrets what he did.

Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with VPR costar, Raquel Leviss, which was dubbed at Scandoval.

However, Sandoval promised that he would never cheat on his future partner in the same “way” he did on Madix.

"Am I ready to protect somebody's heart? Yes, of course I am,” he responded to Viall. “I don't know what to say except I f---ed up, and I know that I did that. It doesn't matter the scenario, it doesn't matter. I f---ed up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do.”

He claimed that threw “logic” out the window because he was in a “vulnerable” state and “acted out because I have such low self-worth,” and didn’t even consider “people’s feelings and Ariana's feelings.”

Sandoval shared that he was struck by the thought that “somebody is her 20s” found him attractive.

“And I regret it, hardcore, I really do,” he said, also sharing that he’s “just trying to be a better person, I swear to God, like I really am.”