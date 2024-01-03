‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Stassi Schroeder receives unexpected news

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has a surprising connection to Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Genealogist Dr Adina Newman, known as My Family Genie, researched family ties of Blanchard, and revealed that she apparently shares a blood link to the reality star, via Page Six.

“Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family tree? [raised hand emoji]. More specifically, I focused on her maternal side,” Newman shared on Instagram.

“And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere! If you know anything about Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations.”

Newman went onto share that Blanchard, 32, and Schroeder, 35, are related on their paternal grandmother’s side, adding that they both linked in a “bazillion ways.”

The Family genie surmised that “Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins, Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with Dee Dee.”

After finding out the news, the VR alum reacted to the post in the comments.

“Omg I’m unwell [crying laughing emojis and skull emojis,” Schroeder, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. Newman wrote back, saying, “I love this for you [heart emoji].”

Gypsy was released from prison late last month after serving seven years for second-degree murder. She was initially sentenced to 10 years but was granted parole in September 2023.

In 2015, Gypsy was arrested alongside then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, after her allegedly abusive mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, was found dead with multiple stab wounds.