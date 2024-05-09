Tom Brady’s nonchalant reaction to Gisele Bundchen’s hurt over rude jokes in Netflix Roast

Tom Brady not concerned with Gisele Bundchen's hurt over jokes in Netflix Roast show

Tom Brady has no issue with his former wife Gisele Bundchen’s “hurt and upset” over the portrayal of their marriage during his Netflix Roast.



A source spoke to DailyMail.com alleged that the NFL legend believes his former spouse Gisele “will get angry with him for anything”.

“Brady desperately wanted to take part in The Greatest Roast of All Time to clear the air regarding issues about his personal life and career, as he revealed his ex-wife will always find a reason to be mad at him.

The source told the outlet, “It just seems to Tom that Gisele will get angry with him for anything and everything and there is nothing he can do to change that.”

“He will continue to try to be in her good graces for the kids but he also has to stick up for himself and going through the Roast was something he wanted and needed to happen,” shared an insider.

The source explained, “Tom thinks that if it wasn't this, something else would have upset her, so there isn't much he can do to fix that.”

Elaborating on why he signed up for Netflix Roast show, the source pointed out, “Tom is always concerned for his kids, but he wanted to do this Roast to finally clear the air with everything that people have said about him.”

“He has had an incredible life and career, along with bumps in the road from his relationships with Bill Belichick and Gisele and controversies over Deflategate. He wanted to do this in order to get a clean slate to move forward,” stated an insider.

The source added that Gisele “fears she will have to deal with the repercussions for their children”.

“Gisele was never looking forward to the Roast because she knew she was going to be a part of, conformed an insider.

The source further said, “She was prepared for that and sort of OK with being the butt of jokes.”

However, the insider mentioned, “She is livid that her kids will eventually see the jokes and she will have to deal with it and deal with all the repercussions from it. It makes her more upset that it seems like he doesn't care.”

Meanwhile, Tom and Gisele, who parted ways in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share two children.