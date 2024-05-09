Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse follows in parents footsteps marrying girlfriend

Jesse Bongiovi marries Jesse Light

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse has married his girlfriend Jesse Light in Las Vegas in the same Chapel his father married his mother Dorothea Hurley in 1989.



According to Us Weekly, Bongiovi, 29, and Light, 30, got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday, May 7.

The marriage comes after Light, an executive producer on reality TV shows including Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise and Southern Hospitality, shared glimpses from her Bachelorette Party earlier.

“Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” she captioned a post on Instagram in April, of herself enjoying the party in a short, white shimmering dress and sheer veil.

Bongiovi and Light announced the news of their engagement two years ago, in August 2022.

“Time to BeReal,” Bongiovi quipped in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing snaps of the couple from the proposal.

Bongiovi and Light’s marriage comes amid the blossoming relationship of her brother Jake Bongiovi with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.