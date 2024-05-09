Peter Andre reveals what his parents call newborn daughter ‘Arabella’

Peter Andre talks about his and children's connection with elderly parents

Peter Andre got candid about what he does to keep his parents, who live in Australia, close to him and his newborn daughter, and what they call the baby girl.



According to New!, Andre, 51, shared how his elders are staying in Arabella’s life.

"I'm on the phone to my mum and dad in Australia nearly every day. They met the baby by video call when she was just moments old,” he wrote in the publication.

He continued, "I don't feel right to leave Emily and the baby just yet to go over and visit, but this way it feels like they're in the room and allows my parents to see those important first moments.”

"And they love the name Arabella, which in Greek is pronounced Arvela," he added.

The father also recently shared recording himself on a morning stroll with her daughter, calling her a “true Aussie”.

“She is a true Aussie, She has to be,” he captioned the post.

Andre’s family is really close to his parents, and the singer's elder children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, recently visited their grandparents in Australia.