Chris Pine ‘honestly don’t know’ about ‘Star Trek 4’ new writer

Chris Pine talk about new writer for Star Trek 4

Chris Pine revealed that he had no idea if Star Trek 4 will hire a new writer.



The actor was surprised when news broke about the Max series The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey was hired to write the script for Star Trek 4.

He told Business Insider during an interview on his Poolman press tour that he thought there was already a script.

Since the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016, Star Trek 4 has undergone multiple revisions. In J.J. Abrams' 2009 remake of the Star Trek franchise, Pine played Captain Kirk.

He then returned to the role in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Beyond (2016).

Variety revealed in March that Paramount Pictures was still planning to produce a fourth Star Trek movie starring Chris Pine and his co-stars.

Zachary Quinto (as Cmdr. Spock), Zoe Saldaña (as Lt. Nyota Uhura), Karl Urban (as Dr. Leonard McCoy), John Cho (as Lt. Hikaru Sulu) and Simon Pegg (as chief engineer Montgomery Scott) are the star’s fellow cast members.

“I honestly don’t know,” Pine told Business Insider when asked what he knows on the progress of Star Trek 4 updates.

“There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it’s always been with ‘Trek,’ I just wait and see.”