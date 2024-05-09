Tom Selleck opens up about sharing a dance with Princess Diana in his new memoir

Tom Selleck shares interesting details about his dinner with late Princess Diana

Tom Selleck has recently spilled interesting details about memorable dinner and dancing with late Princess Diana in his new memoir.



While taking a trip down memory lane in his new biography, You Never Know, the Blue Bloods actor looked back on the memorable state dinner and how he was anxious to meet the royals 40 years ago.

The Friends alum wrote he found late Diana “charming, graceful, and beautiful,” as well as the then Prince's ability “of making you feel like you were important to him in your moment together”.

Tom mentioned that the guests as well as Reagans, and of course John and Diana shared a dance in the East Room.

Later, a woman approached to him and said, “Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can't have that.”

“We don't want to start rumours, do we? Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him,” he penned in the memoir.

However, Tom replied, “I'M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA!' but then he agreed and shared a dance with late Diana.

“Princess Diana was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well schooled in the art of conversation,” remarked the actor.

Tom added, “I gotta say she seemed to be having the time of her life. I was relieved she talked most of the time. Let's just say it was not my finest hour as a conversationalist.”

Meanwhile, Tom’s new memoir You Never Know is available in bookstores now.