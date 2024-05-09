Donna Kelce shares thoughts on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s future

Donna Kelce on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s future

Donna Kelce is not sure about the future of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but she seems to have positive expectations.



“You never know,” the mom of two, Travis and Jason, said during a Mother’s Day special episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast Wednesday.

“Time will tell, but I know that they’re both friendly. They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals.”

Although Donna, 71, didn’t go into too much detail about what she thinks of the popular romance, she did gush about the couple’s relationship when Martha Stewart brought Swift up during the interview..

“I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you,” the lifestyle guru, 82, said about Swift and Donna sitting in the VIP box during Travis’ football games.

Stewart also recalled once meeting the Lover songstress, calling her “lovely.”

“So good luck with that because that is some situation,” the “Martha Stewart’s Cooking School” author gushed.

Donna’s thoughts come after the NFL star’s mother has already spent a lot of time with the Bad Blood songstress ever since the she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., last September.