Taylor Swift’s fan catches singers attention with funny music video

Taylor Swift delights fan with reaction on Instagram

Taylor Swift jokingly declares a fan’s funny video shared on Instagram as the “official” music video for her song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Giacomo Benavides, a fan of the popstar prompted a reaction from her when he posted a humorous video on his Instagram page with her song playing in the background.

"This is the official music video," Swift commented, using a trophy emoji in the end.

The video, which has received close to 4 million views, has Benavides acting out the lyrics of Swift's strong song while lip-syncing and donning one of her well-known 1989 TV (Taylor's Version) cardigans.

The content creator-fan's version involved him firing a Nerf gun, throwing a book, having two pals dragging him away, and even making a police officer do a cameo.

The reaction from Swift was something absolutely big for the fan, and he reacted with excitement.

"MOTHER?!???!?" Benavides replied to the comment in all caps. "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPP."

He also made another post solely dedicated to celebrating getting the attention of the songstress.

The over-the-top fan shared a carousel of pictures, captioned the post in spanish, which translates to, “TAYLOR SWIFT COMMENTED ON MY TIKTOK VIDEO PTM, IM CRYING 4 HOURS AGO AND STILL NOT PROCESSING IT.”

He further wrote, “OUR BLONDE ALREADY KNOWS BARRANCO, THE ERAS TOUR IN PERU CONFIRMED, I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE ”

In one picture, he showed off a T-shirt printed with his the interaction with Swift.