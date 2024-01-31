‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix returns to hotspot first time after Scandoval

Ariana Madix retuned to the scene when she first found out about Scandoval, which made headlines since it was first disclosed last year in March.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 38, learned of the affair between her then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss at TomTom.

The reality star admitted to People Magazine that she “definitely had some anxiety” returning to the West Hollywood hotspot, which is run by Sandoval and pal Tom Schwartz, at the show’s season 11 premiere earlier this month.

Madix revealed she had not been to the place ever since she discovered an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone which led to their split.

“I hadn't been there since March 1, and then I ended up sitting in the same spot,” she shared. “And I was like, it felt weird, like, it was weird for a second.”

However, once Madix had her friends, she felt much better. “But then, like just having all the girls there that definitely made me just like… If I got my girls, I'll be OK.”

“I shouldn’t have to make my life smaller because Tom messed everything up,” she said in the confessional. “And if I can go there and make new memories maybe it won’t have power over me anymore and I’ll be able to look at it as just some bar.”