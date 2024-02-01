Tom Sandoval ‘planned out’ Scandoval to save show ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom Sandoval may have planned out the Scandoval in a bid to save reality series, Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel Leviss, who is not part of the latest season of the Bravo reality show, is now questioning everything that transpired the scandal that made headlines in March last year, shooting the skyrocketing the ratings of a dying show.

Sandoval was caught cheating on girlfriend of nine-years, Ariana Madix, after she discovered intimate videos of Leviss on his phone, which ended their relationship.

Leviss now believes that Sandoval may have “masterminded” the affair all along as she speculated the possibility on the latest episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

“The thought has crossed my mind, like did Tom mastermind this?” she pondered. “He is known to self-produce and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career.”

She continued, “He’s over 40 now and this is his life, this is his main income.”

Leviss, 29, went on to share that Sandoval would often have conversations with her about how their relationship would “play out” in the coming season, discussing if they “can be together next season.”

“I think he had his motivation behind it that really escalated the situation. Whereas if it wasn’t a reality TV show and we weren’t all filming, I wonder if it would be like this,” she added.

Previously, show’s producer, Alex Baskin, said in an August 2023 interview with Deadline that the affair known as “Scandoval” helped save the series.