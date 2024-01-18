Raquel Leviss details Tom Sandoval’s ‘controlling tactic’ to hide affair

Raquel Leviss came clean with many behind-the-scene secrets of some of the manipulated moments that took place in the Vanderpump Rules season 10.

The reality TV star, 29, talked about the private conversation she had with Tom Sandoval, 41, on the latest episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast Rachel Goes Rogue after their affair was exposed.

In March 2023, news broke that Sandoval and his girlfriend Ariana Madix, 38, called it quits after almost 10 years over his affair with Leviss. Schwartz initially claimed he didn’t find out about what was going on between his BFF and Leviss until January 2023.

Read More: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval comes under fire for ‘appalling’ move

However, Schwartz disclosed during the reunion episode that he knew about the affair in August 2022, contradicting the narrative that Sandoval had a brief fling.

“We’re partially acting on this show and the main goal is to not break that fourth wall, and Sandoval I think wanted to maintain that,” Leviss claimed. “He was not happy with Schwartz when he said at the reunion that he found out in August.”

Leviss shared that Sandoval wanted to make sure that she would “stick to the story” and “wouldn’t go rogue and expose it all,” so he took her aside to discuss it privately.

Read More: Raquel Leviss drops bombshell revelation about Tom Schwartz relationship

“That was part of the conversation that we had when he pulled [me] aside out of the trailer. And the cameras went down,” she continued. “He was like, ‘It’s not cool that Schwartz came clean with his answer,’ or he didn’t come fully clean, but he definitely didn’t stick to the date Sandoval wanted him to.”

She added that “it was definitely a control tactic and it seemed to have worked for the time being.”