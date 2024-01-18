Raquel Leviss drops bombshell revelation about Tom Schwartz relationship

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss dropped a bombshell revelation about her kiss with Tom Schwartz amid her affair with his best friend Tom Sandoval.

On the latest episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss, 29, admitted that her kiss with Schwartz, 41, was “definitely staged and definitely produced.”

Leviss shared when fans were convinced that she and Schwartz kissed at Coachella, she decided to kiss Schwartz on Season 10 of the show purely “as a joke.”

She said amid rumours, “a little seed [was] planted in my head that, oh, like, that could be a fun storyline for season 10 and because we're both single.”

When Leviss made that move, Schwartz “turned it down” and she didn’t pursue it further “because it was stupid to begin with it and he clearly wasn’t into it.”

Then, Schwartz went in for a kiss at their costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

“I have a feeling that either producers got into Schwartz’s ear saying, ‘Oh, you should make out with Raquel,’” she said on the podcast. “He got some pressure somewhere to make out with me and put a move on me.”

She recalled the moment between them being “definitely staged and definitely produced.” Leviss added she believes that Schwartz had the “go ahead with Sandoval to kiss me because I don't think he would do it without Sandoval being okay with it.”