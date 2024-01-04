‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval comes under fire for ‘appalling’ move

Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval came under fire once again, this time in Thailand, as he was accused of cruelty by co-stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy.

Kent too to her Instagram Story to write a messaged expressing her shock at Sandoval’s footage of himself posing with a captive tiger.

“I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity,” Kent wrote. “What is disguised and ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse. It’s heartbreaking,” she continued, explaining that the topic “has been close to [her] heart for many years.”

She continued, “I’ve made noise about educating yourselves, & here I am to tell you again… Do not support places like this.”

The remarks came just one day after the Bravo reality star, who is vacationing in Thailand with Tom Schwartz, posted a photo of himself sitting cross-legged as a tiger has his front paws rested on his shoulders from behind.



Meanwhile, Kennedy also bashed the Most Extras frontman for the controversial snaps. “I would never go to a place like this,” he commented on an repost of Sandoval’s video. “Let them all run free !! [tiger and heart emoji] always found this cruel and so sad.”



He took a jab at him with “Just a Worm without a mustache now,” a reference to the insult made during VR reunion in June 2023.