Jessica Biel ‘proud’ of Justin Timberlake’s comeback amid Britney Spears drama

Jessica Biel is Justin Timberlake’s number 1 fan as he releases new music after six years.

The SexyBack crooner is ready to drop his forthcoming album, Everything I Though It Was, his first solo music since 2018, and his wife supportive of him 100 percent, a source told People Magazine.

The former *NSYNC member “just had this urge to create again” and he is excited about it.

“It was time. He’s been super into it, and Jess has been supportive,” the source told the outlet.

Biel, 41, is “proud” of her husband, who will be marking his 43rd birthday on Wednesday.

The 7th Heaven actress “loves the new music” from the Mirrors singer.

Timberlake released his first solo, Selfish, off of his new album last week, and the album itself will be dropping on March 15.

As soon as the single came out, fans of Britney Spears also sent her 2011 song of the same name soaring on the charts again.

The move came at the heels of controversy Timberlake faced last year in October, when Spears, his ex-girlfriend, revealed bombshell secrets of their relationship in her memoir.

However, Biel and Timberlake, who share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, are “great together” and she “finds him very talented.”

The insider also noted that the longtime couple, “have been fortunate to spend a lot of family time together in the past few years,” adding that “it’s been very special.”