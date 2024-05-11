Prince Harry bags lucrative deal to pen 'Spare' sequel after King Charles snub

Prince Harry bagged a lucrative deal to pen a sequel of his explosive tell-all memoir Spare after his father, King Charles, refused to meet him during his trip to the UK.



As reported by Life & Style, an insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex is being offered a huge amount to make bombshell revelations about the royal family.

The source shared, "Harry is embracing his role as a truth-teller and isn’t holding back."

The report stated that the former working royal has "unapologetically shined a light on aspects of royal life that were previously shrouded in secrecy."

"Now he is being offered millions to write a sequel!" shared the tipster.



It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex recently visited London for three days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Cathedral.

It was reported that Harry expressed his desire to meet his ailing father during his three-day trip to the UK.

However, the Monarch's official team said he has official engagements to attend, leaving his youngest son disappointed.