Justin Timberlake kept Britney Spears abortion a secret from wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake’s wife of 10 years, Jessica Biel, is reeling from Britney Spears’ bombshell revelations she made in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Gimme More musician, 41, who dated Justin between 1999 and 2002, disclosed a long-kept secret that she had gotten pregnant with Justin’s child at 19, but had to get an abortion.

A longtime family friend told U.S. Sun that Jessica ‘will have been left reeling’ from the revelation.

“I have no idea if the abortion was something he ever told Jessica about because Justin’s relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends,” the source shared. “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”

The insider claimed that the Mirrors singer, 42, had a “big fall planned with new music on deck” and “more work with old friends in *NSYNC” along with the next “huge moneymaker” instalment of Trolls.

“Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later,” the source shared.

Whether Justin’s marriage with Jessica, with whom he shares two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, will be impacted, the source denied that it would.

“The chickens are coming home to roost in the form of Britney's book, but I don’t see it wrecking what Justin has built with Jessica,” they said. “If they really stick together, they can get through this, and Justin isn’t trying to begrudge Britney her moment in the spotlight with her book.”

Britney’s memoir is set to release on October 24, 2023.