Justin Timberlake ‘reinvigorated’ despite hate from Britney Spears fans

Justin Timberlake is not letting Britney Spears keep him down as released new music in a long time.
The SexyBack singer, who released his first single, Selfish, on Thursday, got some competition as his ex-girlfriend’s 2011 song of the same name remerged on the charts.
The song is a part of his upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.
However, the former *NSYNC member is not bothered by the hate. Sources close to the singer told Page Six that he’s ‘not letting them rain on his parade.’
Timberlake has been at the receiving end of backlash after Spears released her bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, back in October 2023.
In a shocking revelation, the Toxic singer shared that she had an abortion as a teen while dating Timberlake. She also touched up on her ex-boyfriend’s alleged infidelity during their three-year relationship.
“He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s all about having a good time right now,” a source, who has spent time with him recently.”
Previously, sources had shared that the backlash from Spears’ book was taking a toll on him but the musician is now feeling healthy and completely focused.
“He’s feeling reinvigorated and is doing what he loves, making the music he loves to create. He’s never felt better,” another source said.
