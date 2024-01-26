Britney Spears serves poetic justice to Justin Timberlake in comeback hit

Justin Timberlake released lead single ‘Selfish’ from his comeback album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ Friday

Britney Spears fans are trolling Justin Timberlake ahead of his comeback album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Reeling from the backlash he has recently faced after ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, Timberlake released his first solo track in nearly five years on Friday entitled Selfish – the lead single on his upcoming album.

However, The Britney Army were not going to let the NSYNC frontman revel in his new achievement for too long, as they banded together to send Spears’ 2011 song of the same name back up the charts.

What initially started as a joke eventually turned into a campaign to undermine Timberlake’s Selfish with Spears’ Selfish.

One fan pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), “Britney Spears selfish is trending at 1 while Timberlake’s selfish is at second.”

The campaign followed Spears’ bombshell accusations against ex Timberlake in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

Amid other anecdotes from her life, the one that stole headlines across the world was that Timberlake had coerced Spears into an abortion when they were dating in the early 2000s.

The Princess of Pop further reflected how Timberlake’s breakup song Cry Me a River painted her as a “harlot” who had broken the heart of America’s Golden Boy after she took the fall for her infidelity, when in reality Timberlake had allegedly also cheated on her.