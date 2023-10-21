Justin Timberlake wants to expose ‘every dirty thing’ about Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake may be tempted to spill some beans of his own as Britney Spears dropped bombshell revelations in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

In a resurfaced interview from 2006, the former *NSYNC member threatened that he would expose “every dirty thing” about the Everytime singer.

“I dated Britney half my life but I don’t know that person anymore. I’m not sure I knew her before,” he told journalist Robert Haskell in the profile interview, via a screenshot shared on Twitter Thursday.

“If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her.”

Spears’ memoir is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 24, but many of the leaked excerpts have sent the internet in a frenzy.

The Piece of Me singer revealed she had an abortion during her relationship with Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

She wrote, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Spears the detailed that she “agreed not to have the baby” but if it had “been left up to [her] alone, [she] never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She also revealed that Timberlake cheated on her with “another celebrity” during their three-year relationship.