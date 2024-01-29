Prince William 'seething' over assumptions about Kate Middleton's mystery illness

Given his constant emphasis to upkeep privacy of his family, to assume that Prince William is particularly not a fan of people speculating about his wife Kate Middleton’s health condition wouldn’t be a reach.

The Princess of Wales continue to fuel speculations over her mysterious illness, for which she went under a knife at London Clinic in Marylebone last week.

An official statement from Kensington Palace refused to delve into the details of the abdominal surgery, however, compensated with a reassurance that the mom of three was in the stage of recuperating.

Speculations went rife over the future Queen’s underlying health scare which initially prompted her to undergo the surgery.

Many assumed she went through a hysterectomy, owing to her previously documented struggles with pregnancy of her three kids as well as her alleged desire to have four children.

A cosmetic surgeon also suggested Kate may have had a tummy tuck, which frankly makes less sense due to her ideal body figure.

However, what particulary stirs “anger” in William is the assumption that his wife has an eating disorder just like his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The former Duchess of Cambridge frequently sparked speculations about suffering from the condition due to her eerily thin figure.

Speaking to In Touch, a source shared, “William gets angry when people say Kate has an eating disorder.”

“Of course it worries him that people think that, but it’s also a sensitive topic given what his mother went through,” they explained.

Nevertheless, the King-in-waiting’s first and foremost priority at the moment is to efficiently divide time between taking care of his wife, who is currently in the hospital, and being there for their children.