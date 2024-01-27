'Tearful' Prince William desperate to welcome Princess Kate back home

Prince William, who's winning hearts with his gesture of putting family first at the difficult time, is very much excited and awaiting her sweet wife with tears in eyes at home.



A royal insider has claimed "The Prince of Wales is very much excited and desperate to welcome his Princess back home."



"William is holding his tears back and producing smile to keep his and Kate's children stress free at this time."

The source added: "Princess Kate, who's recovering after her serious abdominal surgery, will receive a grand welcome from her husband and their children at home as they are restlessly awaiting for her return to Adelaide Cottage."

The future King has stepped back from royal duties to support Kate while she recovers from abdominal surgery. He has been trying to "normalise" life for his kids as much as possible.

Royal author Robert Hardman has described the heir to the throne as a "modern dad" saying: "He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason."

Kate Middleton is expected to be discharged from the hospital anytime soon as she has already spent almost two weeks there.