Kate Middleton mystery illness compared to Diana’s ‘mental breakdowns’

Royal expert Angela Levin sparked outrage among royal watchers for suggesting that Princess Kate is going through something similar to Princess Diana.



The Princess of Wales is currently recuperating in a private London Clinic following an abdominal surgery she underwent last week.

Details about her procedure and the preceding condition are being kept under wraps, leading to speculations about her mystery illness.

Speaking to GB News, Levin drew parallel between Kate’s condition with that of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s “mental illness” while discussing Prince William.

“I think he goes back to his own mother, when he became, what she called, ‘The man of the house’,” she explained.

“[William] had to deal with her mental illnesses, crying and screaming and he put tissues when she locked herself in,” the commentator continued, “and I think he took on this responsibility at the age of 15 when he didn’t quite know what to do.”

However, Levin added: “But here, he’s a mature man, and he will know the priority is to look after his wife, who has been so wonderfully supportive to him, that he’s decided that this is the thing that he’s going to do. Family first.”

Royal watchers took to X, formerly Twitter, to put the expert on blast, also known as Queen Camilla’s ‘official biographer’.

“Did Angela Levin just imply that Catherine had a mental breakdown? What was the purpose of her bringing up 15 year old William pushing tissues under the door for Diana? What the hell is going on?” wondered one.

Another exclaimed: “Is this woman confirming Kate is in hospital with a mental problem, if so (god forbid) she shouldn’t be spreading rumours without being certain of what Catherine is suffering with.”

A third added: “She’s doing Camilla’s dirty work.”