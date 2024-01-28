Kate Middleton's uncle 'signs up' to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Kate Middleton’s uncle is set to make his TV debut with Celebrity Big Brother.

According to The Sun, Gary Goldsmith has negotiated a hefty contract to appear on the controversial ITV show.

“Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”

This is not the first time Gary has tried his luck to appear on a reality TV show; he previously auditioned for I’m A Celebrity but was rejected at the final stage over fears of embarassment for the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William.

The insider explained that the show’s team’s interest in Gary stems from his link to the royal family besides his unbridled confidence.

“He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan,” they shared.

Gary is also understood to lay bare insight into his relationship with the future King and Queen during his stint on the show.

The source added: “Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen.”