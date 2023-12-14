Prince Harry to make reality show debut next year

Prince Harry has been tipped to join the next season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

According to the Daily Express, Betfair Roulette carried out a survey among Britons to see which royal they would like to see compete in the jungle.

The results unveiled most of the public in favor of sending the Duke of Sussex Down Under with the score of 33 percent.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle followed behind her husband with 30 percent of the votes.

As for the current working royals, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton received 20 per cent score respectively, while Princess Anne and Prince Edward became the least appealing royals to appear in the jungle.

Should the Spare author decide to partake in the competition, it wouldn’t be an unprecedented move for the royals.

Mike Tindall, husband of Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, appeared on the show last year.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, the former rugby star revealed that while he didn’t specifically need to get permission, he did allude to his appearance in a conversation with William.

"You don't want to upset anyone," Mike said. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'."