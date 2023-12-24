‘Celebrity Big Brother’ execs offering Sarah Ferguson ‘big money’ to join show

British reality show, Big Brother, is eyeing a particular member of the royal family to take part in it.

According to an ITV source that told The Mirror, Celebrity Big Brother executives are doing everything they can to line up Sarah Ferguson, even if it means offering her big bucks for it.

“Sarah would be a brilliant signing for Celebrity Big Brother,” the source revealed. “She is very smart, engaging and funny. Not to mention the millions of viewers she would pull in if she began talking to housemates about the Royal Family and Prince Andrew.”

However, the insider noted that the Duchess of York has “never considered reality formats in the past” but ITV bosses are “hoping their offer might change that position.”

The bosses believe that signing Fergie would be a “massive coup” and so they are “digging deep for the offer they plan to make her.” They are planning to offer Fergie £500,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The only time ever a royal has done a reality show was Mike Tindall, who is married to the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Phillips, featured in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity last year.