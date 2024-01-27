Travis Kelce’s dad Ed dodges inappropriate question about Taylor Swift prenup

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, shut down a very inappropriate question he was asked about a possible prenup between his son and Taylor Swift.

During the Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show, hosts Baskin and Phelps, asked about Travis’ financial plans in the event he and Swift, both 34, get engaged, via Page Six.

The Grammy-winning musician, who has a billionaire status, surpasses the NFL athlete by a huge margin.

“I think you get to a point. I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire,” Ed said.

“I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys. People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean.”

In the episode, Ed also reflected on how Cruel Summer songstress link with Travis has impacted the Kelce family.

“I don’t know if it’s crazy. Yes, he’s dating Taylor. Yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go,” the father of two and grandpa of three said.

“More people recognise us since he started dating Taylor,” he continued.

“I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say [hi], and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before-Taylor days.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating during the summer of 2023. They have since been seen together in outings and support each other publicly in concerts and games respectively.