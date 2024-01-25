Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce reliving Jason Kelce’s wild celebration

Taylor Swift is not shy about enjoying the rowdy game day celebrations they had in support of boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker watched the Chiefs play against the Bills alongside her boyfriend’s brother, Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie, 31, on Sunday at the Highmark Stadium in New York.

When Travis scored a touchdown, Jason ripped off his shirt and roared in celebration despite the freezing cold temperatures.

The Kelce brothers talked about the viral moment in the latest episode of their podcast, which the Grammy-winning musician reacted to on Thursday.

The Lover songstress dropped a ‘Like’ of a clip discussing the moment on Instagram.

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking your shirt off, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a bear with the fans [and] then jumping back into the suite,” Travis recalled wild shirtless behaviour. “I watched this and it was pure pandemonium.”

Travis also joked that his elder brother should be “running for president” otherwise all of the antics would have “gone to waste.”

In response, Jason laughed and quipped, “There’s nothing political about this, just a man in his elements with his Bills Mafia compadres enjoying the dead of winter. That’s what this is.”

In the videos surfaced of the moment, singer seemed to have enjoyed the company of the Kelce family as she was seen giving Jason a high-five before pulling off his move.