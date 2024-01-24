Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce were ‘wholesome chaotic’ at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce appeared to have a great time bonding together as they cheered on Travis Kelce together.

The Grammy-winning musician, 34, joined her boyfriend’s brother, Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie, 31, on Sunday at the Highmark Stadium in New York to watch the Chiefs play against the Bills.

A moment from the game became viral in which Jason ripped off his shirt in a roaring celebration after his younger sibling scored a touchdown despite the freezing cold temperatures.

In the heat of the moment, Jason even took a dive into the Bills fans sitting in the level below while holding his beer can in one hand sans his shirt.

A video from inside the VIP suite show a shocked Swift giving Jason a high-five as he walked through the box sans shirt. She appeared to exclaim “Oh my god!” after picking her jaw up off the floor in the rowdy moment.

While in some video clips, Kylie appeared unfazed by her husband’s antics, she then seemingly yelled at Jason as he made his way to the front of the box.

“Taylor hyping him up while Kylie tells him no is sending me [crying emojis],” the user captioned the comparison.

Another wrote, “the high fives hahahaha Jason and Taylor might be a wholesome chaotic together.

In another video, a pal of Jason’s from inside the suite told the girl dad, “Hey, Kylie said to get you’re a*s back in here.”