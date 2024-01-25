Taylor Swift shows support to Kylie Kelce’s special request

Taylor Swift totally approves of Kylie Kelce’s decision after Jason Kelce had a wild celebration moment for in support of his brother, Travis Kelce.

In a new episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers recapped the Sunday’s game in which the Chiefs played against the Bills, and won. The brothers also discussed Jason’s viral wild shirtless celebration after Travis’ touchdown.

Travis, 34, pointed out that there were “not enough cameras on the suite” to capture his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s reaction. “I wanted to see her reaction to all of this so bad,” he added.

Jason, 36, admitted he gave his wife a fair warning of what he was going to do. In response, the Eagles player was warned, “Jason, don’t you dare.”

He then added, “‘It’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.’”

Jason also shared that Kylie, 31, had told him to be on his “best behaviour” because they would be meeting Taylor for the first time.

“‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar,’” Jason recalled telling his wife, while also leaving Travis in splits.

Despite the rowdy moment, Travis shared that the Grammy-winning musician “absolutely loved” him.

Meanwhile, Kylie took to the comments to poke fun at her husband, writing, “‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat.”

Her comment was also ‘liked’ by the Bad Blood singer, per a Reddit thread.