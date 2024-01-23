Princess Lilibet 'unbothered' by late Queen's fury over her name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet won't be bothered by the ongoing row about the late Queen's displeasure about her name.

The former royals recently sparked backlash after it was revealed that the late Queen died with anger in her heart as they allegedly lied about taking her permission for naming their daughter after her.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the two-year-old toddler wouldn't give it much heed due to her emotional attachment with her great-grandmother.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mull changing Lilibet's name after backlash

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in the opulent town of Montecito, California, after calling time on their royal duties in 2020.



At the time, their son Archie was nearing his first birthday, while Lilibet hadn’t been born yet.

The royal expert explained: "[She] not be bothered by the sensational story as she will not understand the importance of her great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II]”.

"Lili is not a princess in the United States because we don't have those. She can wear a crown on the local playground but so could anyone,” she continued.

"She would not understand the chaos surrounding this story because she is and will likely continue to be so detached from the Royal Family,” the royal expert added.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘stay silent’ over Lilibet name drama

Schofield also believes that the royal kids will not be happy about being kept away from their roots when they grow up.

She told the outlet that Harry and Meghan are in their "own little bubble" and "might grow older with children that resent the isolation they've created between them and their extended families".