Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘stay silent’ over Lilibet name drama

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves in the middle of another drama after, this time relating to their second child, Princess Lilibet.

Royal author Robert Hardman revealed in his new book that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex infuriated the late Queen Elizabeth before her death, implying that she approved the name of Sussexes’ youngest child.

Lilibet was the nickname of the late monarch, after which Harry and Meghan named their daughter, born in California in June 2021.

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the Sussexes are “highly unlikely to comment on any of this” following the royal race row that emerged after Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Fitzwilliams claimed “their silence will speak for itself as Hardman’s revelations have shown them to be both calculating and deeply selfish.”

Harry and Meghan in a statement at the time claimed that they would not have named their daughter Lilibet if the Queen was not “supportive.”

The author surmise that Hardman’s revelations about what really happened during the Queen’s last hours and her reaction to their announcement “would not have been popular in Montecito.”