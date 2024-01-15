Prince Harry ‘angered’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘biggest lie’ on her deathbed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly left late Queen Elizabeth II furious with the lie that had a grave impact before her death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, daughter Princess Lilibet, in June 2021, a year after they left the royal family to settle in the US, and the Queen passed in September 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, a royal aide revealed that the Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after Harry and Meghan implied that she approved the name, per the new book by royal author Robert Hardman, Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

They announced their baby girl’s arrival in a statement, writing that “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

Harry and Meghan rep at the time responded to claims of them not seeking the Queen’s permission to use the name even threatening with legal action.

Their rep said that Prince Harry “spoke with his family in advance” about it and his “grandmother was the first family member he called.” They added that had the Queen “not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Hardman wrote that the Sussexes “subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise,” and “tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed.”

He surmised, "Once again, it was a case of 'recollections may vary.’”