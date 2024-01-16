Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mull changing Lilibet's name after backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of 'burdening' Princess Lilibet with name which, according to an expert, unfit for use.

There are speculations and rumours that Harry and Meghan are considering to change their daughter's name after backlash as it may cause trouble for the Princess in the future.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently come under fire after claims the couple lied about taking permission the late Queen Elizabeth II to name their daughter Princess Lilibet.



Royal commentator Michael Cole joined Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster claimed that the US-based couple had "burdened" their daughter with her name.

Reflecting on the recent events on GB New, Michael told Eamonn and Isabel: "I didn’t think it was the right thing, I think it’s very important when you’re giving a child a name that it should be a proper name."



"At one time, any self-respecting priest or minister would refuse to name a child unless it was a proper recognised from the Bible or from an official source name."

"Lilibet is a nickname it is not a recognised name. Although I didn’t say so out loud, because you want to be kind about newly born babies, they were perhaps burdening their new baby daughter with something she didn’t need."

At the time of naming Lilibet, Harry and Meghan explained that they would not have used the name without the Queen's blessing.