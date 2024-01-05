King Charles receives ultimatum about Prince Andrew over Jeffrey Epstein link

King Charles has been urged to cut ties with his younger brother Prince Andrew as the latter’s name graced the front pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s recently released court documents.

The disgraced prince was mentioned 69 times in new US court papers, which named clients of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Not only did he take part in an “underage orgy,” Andrew frequently visited Epstein’s private Caribbean resort on Little St James, also known as the “paedophile island.”

Royal commentator Phil Dampier dubbed the ordeal as the “final nail in the coffin,” affirming, “If Andrew harboured any thoughts he might eventually come back this has destroyed these hopes,” according to The Sun.

Royal expert Robert Jobson expressed similar sentiments while writing for the outlet. He noted, “The King would be wise to cut ties completely with his brother.”

“Andrew is a liability and this ­scandal is not going way.”

Norman Baker, former Lib Dem Home Office minister, said: “This needs to be resolved once and for all and this boil needs to be lanced.”

The son of the late Queen Elizabeth has been in the bad books of Britons after sex abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre sued him two years ago.

Though the twosome settled the case outside of court, Andrew was stripped off his royal title and shunned from his position as a working royal.

However, King Charles has continued to extend mercy to his brother since his ascension to the throne last year.

Besides allowing him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to retain Royal Lodge as their primary residence in the UK, the former couple seemingly sealed their positions in the royal family by attending the Christmas walkabout at Sandringham last month.